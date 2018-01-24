Tennys Sandgren: US tennis player denies alt-right sympathies

Story highlights Tennys Sandgren reads statement Wednesday

Denies any ties to alt-right movement

He lost in Australian Open quarterfinals

(CNN) Before this month's Australian Open, Tennys Sandgren mostly received attention because of his name. He is indeed a tennis player.

But as he made the second week in Melbourne and his profile grew, so did the number of inquiring minds keen to learn more about the 26-year-old from Tennessee.

As people scrolled through the world No. 97's Twitter feed, a social media storm began to brew. Sandgren was linked to alt-right beliefs because of some of the people he follows on Twitter and several of his retweets.

So rather than answering questions about his tennis career, Sandgren found himself being asked if he supported the alt-right movement.

"No, I don't," he replied. "I don't. I find some of the content interesting. But no, I don't, not at all. As a firm Christian, I don't support things like that, no. I support Christ and following Him. That's what I support."

