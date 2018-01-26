Story highlights Federer wins 6-1 5-2 ret.

Chung retired with a left foot issue

Federer will face Marin Cilic on Sunday

(CNN) Roger Federer plays quick matches, but Friday at the Australian Open was even quicker than usual.

It wasn't the match the fans wanted but they were likely pleased with the outcome.

The hugely popular Swiss moved into Sunday's final in Melbourne when South Korea's history-maker Hyeon Chung retired with a lingering blister issue while trailing 5-2 in the second set. Federer -- who breezed in the first set 6-1 -- now finds himself in a record seventh Australian Open final and 30th grand slam final overall.

The contest under the roof at Rod Laver Arena lasted only 62 minutes and about five of those came when Chung received a medical timeout at 1-4 in the second set for the problem to his left foot. He called it quits minutes later.

"I thought the first set was normal," said Federer, 36, in an on-court interview. "I couldn't tell what was going on with my opponent.

