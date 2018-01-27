(CNN) Betting favorite Gun Runner, ridden by Florent Geroux, won the Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, ending the horse's career by taking the richest thoroughbred race in the world.

Gun Runner, the American horse of the year, easily beat West Coast to win the $16 million event at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

"For him to come through like he did today, overcome the draw -- just so proud of the horse. What a dream come true he is," trainer Steve Asmussen said. "He's just a special individual."

Gun Runner went off as an even favorite from the difficult-to-win-from No. 10 post but got a magnificent start and raced over to hang on the shoulder of early leader Collected.

Collected stayed ahead down the backside while Gun Runner and Geroux waited for their time.

