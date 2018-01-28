Story highlights Federer wins over Marin Cilic 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 6-1

He wins 20th major

Cilic lost last year's Wimbledon final to Federer

(CNN) Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic in five sets in the Australian Open final Sunday to become the first man to win 20 grand slam titles.

Federer also collected his sixth crown in Australia -- tying Roy Emerson and Novak Djokovic for the men's lead -- by defeating the sixth-ranked Croatian 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 6-1 in just over three hours in steamy Melbourne.

"The fairy tale continues for us, for me, after the great year I had last year," Federer, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017, told the crowd. "It's incredible."

An emotional Federer then thanked the crowd, who chanted, 'Let's go, Roger' to get the 36-year-old over the finish line in the fifth set.

"I'd like to thank you for everything," he said, his voice cracking. "You guys make me nervous, you make me practice."

