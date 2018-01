Story highlights Annual "Race to Dubai" concludes in the United Arab Emirates

It is staged at the Jumeirah Golf Estates

The golf development has two courses

Dubai (CNN) It's an oasis in the desert with more than 4,000 trees, 15 lakes and 342 different types of wildlife. It's also a "world-class golf destination" that plays hosts to Europe's annual end-of-season shootout.

Every November since 2009, the European Tour's top 60 players take part in the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates as the season-long Race to Dubai concludes in the United Arab Emirates.

It's one of two prestigious tournaments held in Dubai.

On Sunday, it was China's Li Haotong who took the other by pipping Rory McIlroy to win the Dubai Desert Classic and pocket a $500,000 winner's check at the Emirates Golf Club and both players will be hoping to be at the Jumeirah Golf Estates development later this year.

