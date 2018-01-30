'Welcome to Gotham' - Formula E unveils next generation 'Batmobile' design

Story highlights A brand new Formula E car unveiled online Tuesday

The ultramodern new model will have double the range

The car will be introduced for the 2018-19 championship

(CNN) The world's first all-electric racing series has taken yet another step into the future.

A brand new Formula E car was unveiled online Tuesday, offering motorsport fans a tantalizing glimpse ahead of its competitive debut later this year.

Boasting an ultramodern design and aggressive aesthetic, the second generation racer offers almost twice as much energy storage capacity and double the range.

That means drivers will no longer have make a mid-race car swap, as they have since the sport first took to race tracks in 2014.

"This car represents the future of racing," said Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, of the vehicle that will be introduced for the 2018-19 championship.