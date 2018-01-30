'Welcome to Gotham' - Formula E unveils next generation 'Batmobile' design

Breaking News

    (CNN)The world's first all-electric racing series has taken yet another step into the future.

    A brand new Formula E car was unveiled online Tuesday, offering motorsport fans a tantalizing glimpse ahead of its competitive debut later this year.
      Boasting an ultramodern design and aggressive aesthetic, the second generation racer offers almost twice as much energy storage capacity and double the range.
      That means drivers will no longer have make a mid-race car swap, as they have since the sport first took to race tracks in 2014.
      "This car represents the future of racing," said Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, of the vehicle that will be introduced for the 2018-19 championship.
      Read More
      "When we started Formula E, our goal was to break the mould and challenge the status quo - bringing a revolution to motorsport. This next generation car represents that revolution."
      The FIA brought together a number of leading designers and engineers from around the world to work on the concept -- the first time motorsport's governing body has directly overseen the creation of a car for competition.
      Calling these "very exciting times for Formula E," FIA president Jean Todt said the project had been a "huge success."
      "Today we show for the first time the design of the next generation car, and I'm sure that everyone will be very excited by how futuristic and advanced it is," said Todt.
      "I'm very proud that the FIA has been at the forefront of this car's development. It's something new for the federation.
      "I can't wait to take the covers off the real car when it will be seen for the first time in Geneva."
      Full technical specifications will be revealed on March 6 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, alongside the car itself.
      But already the new design has caused quite a stir, with many comparing the second generation racer to the Batmobile.
      "Kapow!! Straight outta Gotham," posted the official Formula E account, with a knowing nod to the fictional home of the DC Comics character.
      "Not sure if we will be racing or fighting the joker next year," posted Team Andretti. "Either way, we are excited!"
      "Formula E has rocked the motorsport boat," tweeted 1996 Formula One world champion Damon Hill. "Look out F1".