    Orlando Bloom crashes a Formula E car in Morocco

    January 30, 2018

    (CNN)He's battled the Orcs of Mordor and swung swords with pirates on the high seas.

    But Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom struggled to get to grips with a Formula E car during a recent trip to Morocco.
    The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star was at the Marrakech ePrix with fellow A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio to celebrate his 40th birthday.
      Orlando Bloom receives some instructions between taking to the track.
      After a promising start, Bloom lost control of the car and collided with the track wall -- losing his car's nose cone in the process. You can see the full video above.
      Bloom was given the chance to take to the track in Marrakech.
      The Formula E season continues with a race in Santiago, Chile this weekend.