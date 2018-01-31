Story highlights Sunday's forecast: High in Minneapolis will be in the single digits, with a low below zero

Fans will get a reprieve from the cold if they have tickets to the game in indoor stadium

Bloomington, Minnesota (CNN) Typically, the Super Bowl is situated in a warm weather locale.

Not this year. Not even close.

Super Bowl LII, which is Sunday in Minneapolis, is projected to be the coldest Super Bowl of all time.

There's no snow in the game day forecast, but the predicted high is in the single digits -- that's Fahrenheit, not Celsius -- with a low below zero. Factor in the wind chill, and it likely will feel below zero the whole day.

And it's expected to be 3 degrees at kickoff, which is at 5:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. ET) in Minneapolis.

