Asmir Begovic had two seasons at Chelsea

(CNN) English Premier League clubs shelled out a record £450 million ($639m) on new players in the January transfer window, but goalkeeper Asmir Begovic believes the soaring figures are a "positive thing all round."

The spending was double the previous record, helped by Liverpool's signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a world-record fee for a defender of £75 million ($106.5m).

Manchester City's £57 million ($81m) purchase of Aymeric Laporte and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £56 million ($80m) move to Arsenal were the two other big-money moves of the winter window.

"This January is specifically crazy compared to the last couple of Januarys, but I think it's great," Begovic told CNN Sport after his Bournemouth side beat champions Chelsea, his former club.

"The Premier League is growing every year, the TV money is growing every year, the interest in the league, the best players want to play here.

