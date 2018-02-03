Story highlights Jean Eric-Vergne wins in Santiago

Takes lead in Formula E championship

Techeetah one-two with Andre Lotterer second

(CNN) Jean-Eric Vergne of France claimed his first victory of the Formula E season to lead an historic Techeetah one-two in the fourth round in Santiago Saturday.

Vergne, who snatched pole position late in qualification, used it to his advantage to control the race over 37 laps of a street circuit in the Chilean capital.

His nearest challenger was teammate Andre Lotterer and the pair tangled late in the race, with both nearly coming to grief as the cars touched on Turn 5 with four laps to go.

But Vergne was able to take the checkered flag with the added bonus of taking the lead in the overall championship standings.

Former world champion Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland took the final spot on the podium in third, with Swede Felix Rosenqvist, winner of the two previous rounds for Mahindra Racing, in fourth place.

Read More