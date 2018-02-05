Story highlights Fiji wins first title in eight months

Defeats South Africa in the final

Hamilton hosts its first ever tournament

(CNN) Four tournaments, four different winners -- this year's Sevens World Series continues to surprise and entertain.

Fiji produced a stunning second half comeback in Hamilton, New Zealand, to defeat South Africa 24-17 in Sunday's final and join Australia, New Zealand and South Africa as the season's early stage winners.

Trailing 17-5 at halftime, three tries from Alasio Sovita Naduva and another score from Eroni Sau helped Fiji to its first title since Hong Kong last April.

Victory lifts Fiji to third in the overall standings while runner-up South Africa remains on top with 77 points, eight clear of New Zealand in second.

"We did struggle at times in the tournament and won some close games but in the final, in the second half, we decided we were going to play better that South Africa and we did," surmised Fiji coach Gareth Baber