100 years ago (some) British women got the vote

(CNN) Tuesday marks 100 years since some British women were first guaranteed the right to vote. The Representation of the People Act was adopted in February 1918, eventually paving the way for universal women's suffrage in the country.

Here's a look at how all women in the UK were eventually granted the vote and how it compares with the rest of the world.

Women won the right to vote in the UK 100 years ago...

But the landmark act only granted a sliver of the UK's female population the right to cast a ballot.

Under the 1918 Representation of the People Act, women over the age of 30 who either owned land themselves or were married to men with property were given the right to vote.

Read More