Thomas Bjorn: A Dane's date with destiny

The Dane played in the event in 1997 and 2002

The 46-year-old is a 15-time winner on the European Tour

(CNN) Thomas Bjorn is an enigmatic figure. To many golf fans, his somewhat dour demeanor on the course has made him hard to understand or appreciate.

The Dane went some way to explaining this in 2015, telling CNN's Living Golf: ''When I get inside the ropes I'm not a very outgoing person, I have to stay focused and determined.

"I can't be too bothered about how some people perceive that.''

Dig beneath the surface though, spend time in the locker room, and you find that the 46-year-old is one of the most respected players in the game.

He's been a professional for 25 years, won 15 times on the European Tour; and was chairman of the Tour's tournament committee for a decade. He might not always show it but Bjorn loves the sport he plays.

