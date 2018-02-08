These Winter Olympics will be chock-full of firsts

(CNN) One of the coolest parts of the Olympics is watching history being made. Whether it's a new country making their Olympic debut or groundbreaking athletes adding new faces and experiences to the Olympic story, it's enough to get you feeling a little warm and fuzzy about humankind.

In fact, Pyeongchang is home to a few firsts itself:

This is the first Winter Games for South Korea (they had the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul).

(they had the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul). The 2018 games marks a first for four Olympic events : big air snowboarding, big air freestyle skiing, mixed doubles curling, and mass start speedskating races.

: big air snowboarding, big air freestyle skiing, mixed doubles curling, and mass start speedskating races. With these new competitions, it's no surprise this is also the first Winter Olympics with more than 100 medal events.

As the games kick off, here are some more neat Olympic firsts to watch for:

First Winter Olympics for six countries