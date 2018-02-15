In photos: Mikaela Shiffrin's golden start

(CNN) One down, three to go.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who came into the Winter Olympics as the most dominant female skier in the world, won the giant slalom on Thursday and became a two-time Olympic champion.

Shiffrin won the slalom in 2014, a title she will try to defend on Friday. She is also scheduled to compete in the downhill and the combined as she tries to win four golds during these Olympics.

She was initially going for five golds, but after heavy winds wreaked havoc on the skiing schedule, she decided to pull out of the super-G.

With her victory on Thursday, Shiffrin is now the third American skier in history to win two Olympic golds, joining Andrea Mead Lawrence and Ted Ligety. No American has won three.

Read More