(CNN) It was a first in sailing, shedding new light on an event taking place hundreds of kilometers from the shoreline.

The crashing waves and turbulent seas of the Volvo Ocean Race have never been captured in more dramatic style than when Sam Greenfield first brought drone footage to the event often dubbed the world's toughest race.

"It was just a shot that hadn't been done before and it was, you know, an opportunity to get a perspective off the boat that no one had ever seen," Greenfield tells CNN Mainsail

"I just went for it on the most absolutely dead calm day in the middle of the ocean and slowly worked up confidence ... it's really awesome to see that it's just something that everyone's embracing."

This year's Volvo Ocean Race is 46,000 nautical miles, traversing four oceans, six continents and 12 host cities. The event's nine-month long progress can be tracked online, where competitors are currently on their sixth leg between Hong Kong and Auckland.

