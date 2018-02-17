Story highlights Markus Berger's project blends photography with Korean art

Norwegian champion Askel Lund Svindal is featured

(CNN) Askel Lund Svindal won't just have his gold medal to remember from PyeongChang 2018.

The 35-year-old Norwegian skier, who finally added Olympic gold to his five World Championship wins, is the center piece of Austrian sports photographer Markus Berger's ambitious project to blend photography with traditional Korean art.

Portrait of Aksel Lund Svindal by Austrian photographer Markus Berger.

Svindal famously missed out on gold by 0.07 seconds at Vancouver 2010 while four years later at Sochi he failed to medal at all, finishing in fourth place.

Berger thought that the Norwegian could do with a little bit of luck for the PyeongChang Games and went to work portraying Svindal as being chased by a white tiger.

In Korean mythology, the white tiger is a sacred creature that drives away evil spirits and has a particularly strong bond with the mountain spirit.

