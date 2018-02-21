Tiger Woods to bring the 'fire' after being named Ryder Cup vice captain

Story highlights Tiger Woods named as a Team USA vice captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup

(CNN) A month on from his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods is officially back on the US Ryder Cup team.

Whether the 14-time major winner will be required to bring his clubs to Le Golf National come September is less clear.

Woods was announced as one of Team USA's vice captains for the biennial event Tuesday, joining Steve Stricker and Davis Love III.

"The Ryder Cup is incredibly special to me," Woods said, having been picked by Team USA captain Jim Furyk. "I am thrilled to once again serve as a Ryder Cup Vice Captain and I thank Jim for his confidence, friendship and support.

It's a role he also held two years ago at Hazeltine, offering insight and experience off the course.