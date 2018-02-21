Story highlights Aksel Lund Svindal became the oldest downhill champion

His mother died when he was eight years old

(CNN) That one was you for Mom.

It was also his country's first gold medal in the event, propelling him even higher in the ranks of the most-loved Norwegian sportsmen.

The triumph could only have been made sweeter, if his mother -- who died in childbirth when Svindal was eight years old -- had been there to share it with him, he tells CNN's Christina Macfarlane.

"I can imagine that everything I've accomplished and all the moments that I've been able to experience with my dad and my brother -- that if she was there too, it would have been better," he says.

