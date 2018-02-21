Story highlights Chad Le Clos shot to fame after beating Michael Phelps at the 2012 Olympics

The South African swimmer wants to go even further at this year's Commonwealth Games

For le Clos, it's a test of the mind as well as the body

(CNN) South African swimmer Chad Le Clos is out to make history.

The 25-year-old, a multiple world champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist, is hoping to become the most successful athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Le Clos is six medals away from his goal. Ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast, two shooters -- Englishman Mick Gault and Australian Philip Adams -- lead the way with 18 medals.

The pair amassed their totals over six Games. Le Clos aims to do it in just three.

