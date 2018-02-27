Story highlights Neymar suffers ankle injury

(CNN) Despite suffering a sprained ankle and fractured metatarsal on Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery says there's a "small chance" the club's star player Neymar will be fit to face Real Madrid on March 6.

Early reports suggested the Brazil star would require surgery, though Emery denied those claims in Tuesday's press conference.

PSG welcome Real Madrid to the Parc des Princes next week for the return leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash, trailing the Spanish giants 3-1 following the first leg at the Bernabeu.

Tests confirm that @neymarjr sprained his right ankle and cracked his fifth metatarsal during Sunday's match vs. Marseille.



In addition, @marquinhos_m5 suffered a grade 1 quadriceps tear pic.twitter.com/gujXXznliC — PSG English (@PSG_English) February 27, 2018

Neymar rolled his ankle after getting his studs caught awkwardly in the turf during Sunday's Ligue 1 3-0 win against Marseille and was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher in visible discomfort.

"Neymar is not going to be operated on, that's not true," Emery told reporters. "I talked to the doctors and we're yet to make a decision.

