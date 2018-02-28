Sergio Garcia wins Laureus Breakthrough Award, 18 years after first

Story highlights Sergio Garcia wins Breakthrough award at 2018 Laureus Awards

(CNN) When a teenage Sergio Garcia was named World Newcomer of the Year at the inaugural Laureus Awards 18 years ago, it seemed the sky was the limit.

The Spanish golfer had just come within a whisker of beating Tiger Woods at the 1999 PGA Championship, finishing just one shot behind the eventual winner.

Commentators predicted a longstanding rivalry between them; the two rising stars of the field looked poised to go on and dominate the game.

"I'm really looking forward to what is going to come to me," grinned the ebullient talent then known as "El Nino" as he collected his award. "No more newcomers [awards]; hopefully something else!"

Almost two decades later, while Woods had won 12 more major tournaments, Garcia had entered 73 and fallen short on every single occasion.