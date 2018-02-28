Breaking News

    Sergio Garcia wins Laureus Breakthrough Award, 18 years after first

    By Henry Young, CNN

    Updated 1223 GMT (2023 HKT) February 28, 2018

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    It took Sergio Garcia 74 major tournaments to win his first. But finally, earlier this year, that much sought after victory came at Augusta in the Masters.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    It took Sergio Garcia 74 major tournaments to win his first. But finally, earlier this year, that much sought after victory came at Augusta in the Masters.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    In beating Justin Rose in a playoff, Garcia put an end to years of agony and near-misses at majors.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    In beating Justin Rose in a playoff, Garcia put an end to years of agony and near-misses at majors.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Aged just 19, making his debut at a major, Garcia finished second to Tiger Woods at the USPGA Championships. It was to be the first of four runner-up finishes for the Spaniard at the sport&#39;s four marquee tournaments.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    Aged just 19, making his debut at a major, Garcia finished second to Tiger Woods at the USPGA Championships. It was to be the first of four runner-up finishes for the Spaniard at the sport's four marquee tournaments.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    A few weeks later, he went on to become the youngest player to compete in a Ryder Cup, when Europe was narrowly edged out 14.5-13.5 having lead the USA in the closing stages.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    A few weeks later, he went on to become the youngest player to compete in a Ryder Cup, when Europe was narrowly edged out 14.5-13.5 having lead the USA in the closing stages.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Garcia recorded his first of 10 PGA Tour victories in 2001, at the MasterCard Colonial (now the Dean &amp;amp; DeLuca Invitational) event, ahead of Brian Gay and Phil Mickleson.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    Garcia recorded his first of 10 PGA Tour victories in 2001, at the MasterCard Colonial (now the Dean & DeLuca Invitational) event, ahead of Brian Gay and Phil Mickleson.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Certainly the most agonizing defeat of his career came at The Open in 2007. Having held a commanding lead over most of the field, slip-ups in the final round forced Garcia into a playoff with Padraig Harrington -- the Irishman eventually emerging victorious.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    Certainly the most agonizing defeat of his career came at The Open in 2007. Having held a commanding lead over most of the field, slip-ups in the final round forced Garcia into a playoff with Padraig Harrington -- the Irishman eventually emerging victorious.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    A familiar feeling came the following year, when Garcia again sacrificed a lead at a major -- the US PGA Championship -- to Harrington.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    A familiar feeling came the following year, when Garcia again sacrificed a lead at a major -- the US PGA Championship -- to Harrington.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    But there were successes that year, too -- a play-off victory over Paul Goydos at the Players Championship...
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    But there were successes that year, too -- a play-off victory over Paul Goydos at the Players Championship...
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    ... and winning the HSBC Champions tournament helped Garcia climb to a career high of second in the world rankings.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    ... and winning the HSBC Champions tournament helped Garcia climb to a career high of second in the world rankings.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Finishing two shots behind Rory McIlroy at The Open in 2014 meant more frustration at majors for Garcia.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    Finishing two shots behind Rory McIlroy at The Open in 2014 meant more frustration at majors for Garcia.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    But that proved to be his most recent runner-up finish. Eighteen years of being tagged the nearly man of golf came to an end.
    Photos: Sergio Garcia: The highs and lows
    But that proved to be his most recent runner-up finish. Eighteen years of being tagged the nearly man of golf came to an end.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    Sergio Garcia Masters winning momentSergio Garcia Masters green jacket ceremonysergio gracia 1999 pga championshipsergio garcia ryder cup 1999segio garcia first major winsergio garcia 2007 opensergio garcia 2008 pga championshipssergio garcia 2008 players championshipsergio garcia hsbc championssergio garcia the open 2014Sergio GArcia Ballesteros

    Story highlights

    • Sergio Garcia wins Breakthrough award at 2018 Laureus Awards
    • Roger Federer doubles up with Sportsman of the Year and Comeback awards.
    • Fellow tennis star Serena Williams named Sportswoman of the Year

    (CNN)When a teenage Sergio Garcia was named World Newcomer of the Year at the inaugural Laureus Awards 18 years ago, it seemed the sky was the limit.

    The Spanish golfer had just come within a whisker of beating Tiger Woods at the 1999 PGA Championship, finishing just one shot behind the eventual winner.
      Commentators predicted a longstanding rivalry between them; the two rising stars of the field looked poised to go on and dominate the game.
      "I'm really looking forward to what is going to come to me," grinned the ebullient talent then known as "El Nino" as he collected his award. "No more newcomers [awards]; hopefully something else!"
      Almost two decades later, while Woods had won 12 more major tournaments, Garcia had entered 73 and fallen short on every single occasion.
      Read More
      That was until the 2017 Masters, when Garcia finally broke the curse and credited "love" for helping him end his major heartbreak.
      Sergio Garcia on the Masters and his family
      Sergio Garcia on the Masters and his family

        JUST WATCHED

        Sergio Garcia on the Masters and his family

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Sergio Garcia on the Masters and his family 05:34
      Now 38 years old, Garcia would not have expected to wait so long for his breakthrough.
      But that is exactly what the past 12 months have been, as golf's nearly man cast off his shackles and dispelled the doubts he was "not good enough."
      And so to Tuesday's 2018 Laureus Awards in Monaco, where Garcia was nominated once again for the "breakthrough award" -- only this time alongside fellow athletes young enough to be his children.
      There could be no more deserving winner.
      "To receive another Laureus Award trophy after receiving one in 2000 is a tremendous honor," said Garcia. "I've very, very happy with it."
      He'll hope his next wait isn't nearly as long.
      READ: Justin Thomas shuts out heckles to win Honda Classic

      Federer doubles up

      Garcia is not the only athlete that's enjoyed a resurgent 2017, and it was no surprise to see Roger Federer pick up the Laureus Sportsman of the Year and Comeback awards.
      The Swiss tennis star won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles to take his grand slam tally to 20, after five years without a major.
      Living Golf: Europe&#39;s journey back to Ryder Cup victory
      Living Golf: Europe's journey back to Ryder Cup victory

        JUST WATCHED

        Living Golf: Europe's journey back to Ryder Cup victory

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Living Golf: Europe's journey back to Ryder Cup victory 22:26
      And the 36-year-old now has a record six Laureus awards over the course of his career, making him the most decorated athlete in the history of the so-called "Oscars of sport."
      "I didn't believe I would ever come back to this level," said Federer, breaking into tears as he received the gong from tennis legend Boris Becker. "The year I had was something else."
      "When I won my first Laureus Award back in 2005, if you had said I would end up winning six, I wouldn't have believed you. It's been an amazing ride."
      Federer credited long-time rival Rafa Nadal for sustaining his level of performance.
      "He had an unbelievable year himself," said the 36-year-old. "We had a great battle and it's because of a guy like him, I think I'm a better player.
      "He could very well be here tonight standing here with this award because he's an incredible player, incredible friend and incredible athlete."
      Federer's twin award win reportedly crashed the Laureus website, such was the volume of traffic.
      Mainsail: The 2016-2017 Vendée Globe
      conrad colman vendee globe face to face with mother nature sailing mainsail spc_00014629

        JUST WATCHED

        Mainsail: The 2016-2017 Vendée Globe

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Mainsail: The 2016-2017 Vendée Globe 22:30
      Meanwhile Serena Williams was named Sportswoman of the Year after winning the Australian Open without dropping a set while eight weeks pregnant.
      Formula One constructors' champions Mercedes picked up the Team of the Year accolade.
      French sailor Armel Le Cleac'h was named Action Sportsperson of the Year for winning the around-the-world Vendee Globe sailing race in record-breaking fashion.
      Departing Italian footballer Francesco Totti received the Exceptional Achievement award after over 750 appearances and 300 goals for boyhood club Roma.
      Visit CNN.com/golf for more news and features
      The inspiring revival of Chapecoense, the Brazilian football team torn apart by a devastating plane crash, was named Best Sporting Moment.