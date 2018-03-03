Story highlights Daniel Abt wins Mexico E-Prix

(CNN) At his 38th attempt and four races on from a heartbreaking disqualification in Hong Kong, Daniel Abt finally secured his maiden Formula E victory in Mexico City Saturday.

Abt, who started from fifth on the grid, worked his way through the field in the 47 laps of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez to take the checkered flag in his Audi Sport entry, the first win for a German in the series.

Britain's Oliver Turvey (NIO Formula E) finished second, his maiden podium position, with former world champion Sebastian Buemi of Switzerland in third place.

Series leader Jean-Eric Vergne (Techeetah) finished fifth but has extended his overall advantage in the title race to 12 points.

Vergne's closest challenger, Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden, started from pole position for Mahindra Racing, but a technical problem ended his hopes while leading in the early stages.

