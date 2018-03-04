Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies of 'sudden illness' at 31, team says

(CNN) Italy's top football league postponed its Sunday games to mourn the loss of Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori, whose team said he died of sudden illness at the age of 31.

"Fiorentina is deeply shocked, and has to communicate that its captain Davide Astori has passed away," the Florence team said in a tweet. "Because of the terrible and delicate situation, and most of all for the respect due to his family, we make an appeal to everybody's sensitiveness."

Additional details were not immediately available. ANSA, the Italian news wire, reported Astori died of "cardiocirculatory arrest" while staying with his Fiorentina teammates at the Best Western Hotel Là di Moret in Udine. Fiorentina was slated to play Udinese on Sunday, one of seven Serie A fixtures postponed for the week.

The FIGC's thoughts are with the directors, coaches and staff who knew and respected Davide throughout Italian football, while we also offer our most profound condolences to the Astori family. pic.twitter.com/nCQbfmyPwN — Italy (@azzurri) March 4, 2018

La Fiorentina profondamente sconvolta si trova costretta a comunicare che e' scomparso il suo capitano Davide Astori, colto da improvviso malore.

Per la terribile e delicata situazione, e soprattutto per rispetto della sua famiglia si fa appello alla sensibilità di tutti. pic.twitter.com/bFGnkReWEC — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 4, 2018

"Shocked by the tragic news, all the Serie A League family gives the closest support to the family of Davide Astori," the league said in a tweet.

Astori leaves behind longtime girlfriend, model Francesca Fioretti, and their 2-year-old daughter, Vittoria, according to Italian media reports.

