(CNN) The world of football has been left in a state of shock following news of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori's sudden death on Sunday, aged 31.

Serie A postponed all Sunday fixtures after news emerged that the Italy international had passed away from a sudden illness.

Tributes have flooded in from the international footballing community, led by legendary Italy and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who described Astori as the "perfect person" and one of the "best figures" he has come across in sport.

Astori had been expected to play against Udinese in their top-flight clash on Sunday, but was found dead in his hotel room just hours before kick-off.

Fiorentina President Andre Della Valle told reporters that Astori had been due to sign a new contract with the club on Monday that would have kept him in Florence for the rest of his playing career.

