Kapil Dev: The cricket legend who's turned to golf

This month's Living Golf sees Shane O'Donoghue travel to India. March's episode premieres on CNNi March 8.

(CNN) Few countries around the world embrace a sport like India embraces cricket.

Like many other sports, golf has struggled to emerge from under cricket's shadow -- although there are many similarities between the two sports.

The British Raj introduced both during its rule over India from 1858 to 1947. There's the cadence to compare, the time between shots being hit; and also the hand-eye coordination between bat, or club, and ball.

Few know more about the parallels between both sports than cricketing legend Kapil Dev, who is the only player in history to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored over 5,000 test runs.

JUST WATCHED Ryder Cup: Europe's journey back to victory Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Ryder Cup: Europe's journey back to victory 22:26

Read More