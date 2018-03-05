Phil Mickelson ends longest drought of his career at WGC Mexico Championship

Story highlights Phil Mickelson wins WGC-Mexico Championship

American golfer ends drought of over four years

47-year-old is the oldest ever WGC champion

(CNN) After the longest drought of his professional career, Phil Mickelson is once again a winner on the PGA Tour.

The American golfer edged out Justin Thomas in Sunday's playoff round at the WGC-Mexico Championship to earn his first victory since the 2013 British Open at Muirfield.

It has taken 101 tournaments over the course of almost five years, but the 47-year-old never doubted himself for a second.

The oldest man in the field is now the oldest ever winner of a World Golf Championship event.

"I don't know what to say," said Mickelson. "It's been a tough go the last four years not playing my best, but to have the belief that I was going to get there and to finally break through and do it was incredible.