World Cup 2018: Exactly 100 days to go

Story highlights Exactly 100 days to go before Russia 2018

Here are seven things to look forward to

(CNN) The countdown is on.

With exactly 100 days to go until the first ball of the 2018 World Cup is kicked, CNN Sport takes a look at some of the things you should be most excited about.

Iceland took the continent by storm during Euro 2016 -- and not only with their performances on the pitch as they reached the quarterfinals.

The Icelandic fans were the talk of France for their intense "Viking Thunderclap" celebration every time their team played.

