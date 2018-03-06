Story highlights Former F1 development driver says Formula E could be better for women

(CNN) Women's participation in elite motorsport is under renewed debate after former Formula One development driver Carmen Jorda suggested female drivers struggle with the physical demands of the cars.

The Spaniard -- who sits on the FIA's Women in Motorsport Commission -- suggested female drivers would find it easier in Formula E, the world's premier all-electric racing series.

After getting behind the wheel of a Formula E car for a demonstration ahead of last weekend's race in Mexico, Jorda was asked by reporters if the car was indeed easier to drive for women.

"I think so," she replied.

Jorda continued: "It's a less physical car than in Formula One because of the downforce and because of the power steering as well. So yes for sure. The challenge that we women have in Formula Two and Formula One is a physical issue and I think in Formula E, we won't have it.

