The women growing golf in India

(CNN) Sport is playing a crucial part in the changing role of women in India.

While hockey and cricket are two examples of sports that have led the way, golf is slowly but surely catching up.

'We have a society that believed getting married at 22 or 23 years-old and becoming a homemaker was important," Champika Nanda Sayal, Secretary General of the Women's Golf Association of India, told CNN Living Golf during a recent trip to Delhi.

"Historically it's been a pattern which has been followed over time'' she says. ''Whereas now I don't think girls believe that this is the only thing that they need to do. We have a huge population of young Indians who are looking for new avenues in life and golf is one such avenue.''

