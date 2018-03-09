This month's Living Golf sees Shane O'Donoghue travel to India. Watch March's episode here.

(CNN) The European Tour traveled to 27 different countries in 2017, playing on some of the most difficult courses in the game, illustrious venues like Valderrama in Spain and France's Le Golf National.

But none of these can lay claim to possessing statistically the hardest hole on Tour last year.

That is the par four, 461-yard par four at DLF Golf and Country Club, home of the Hero Indian Open.

With an average score of 4.6, it played 0.6 shots over the par of the hole. And it's not just the numbers that make this hole and this course so compelling.

