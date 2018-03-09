Story highlights Andretti is in its fourth Formula E season

American family famous in motorsport

Hopes to reach top of electric championship

(CNN) The Andretti name has been a constant in motorsport for half a century, but its fledgling Formula E team is still trying to "mix it with the big boys" in the all-electric series.

Three generations of the American family have competed across the racing spectrum, from Formula One to Indy Car, NASCAR to Formula E.

Mario Andretti is the name familiar to most, a dominant force in F1 who won the world championship in 1978 -- the last American to so do, and the last to even win a race with victory in the 1978 Dutch Grand Prix.

He also claimed four Indy Car titles, won the Indy 500 in 1969, and boasts 111 wins from 879 career starts in all forms of racing; it's no surprise the Andretti name looms large over motorsport.

Son Michael flew the Andretti flag during the 1980s and 90s, driving largely in the CART championship which he won in 1991. His 42 race victories make him the third most successful driver in American open-wheel history -- something he labels his proudest achievement.

Read More