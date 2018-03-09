Story highlights Williams wins 7-5 6-3 over Diyas in Indian Wells

Hadn't played singles since winning 2017 Australian Open

Could play older sister Venus in third round

(CNN) Making her tennis comeback after becoming a mom for the first time, Serena Williams beat Zarina Diyas in straight sets in the first round in Indian Wells.

Williams overcame Diyas 7-5 6-3 in the California desert on Thursday in her first competitive singles match since winning the 2017 Australian Open 14 months ago.

Her thoughts then quickly turned to daughter Alexis.

"It's been over a year and a kid later," Williams told the crowd. "I get to go home now to her so I'm excited about that. Thank you guys so much for supporting me."

Williams improved to 3-0 against the 53rd-ranked Diyas. Her big serve wasn't broken in the first set but Diyas did break twice in the second, although Williams claimed the final three games of the contest to set up a duel against 29th seed Kiki Bertens in a repeat of the 2016 French Open semifinals.

