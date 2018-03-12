Jamie Carragher: Leading TV football pundit suspended for spitting

Story highlights Jamie Carragher suspended for spitting

(CNN) A leading TV football pundit, who was an England international and played for English Premier League club Liverpool, has been suspended by British broadcaster Sky Sports after footage emerged of him spitting at a couple of Manchester United fans.

Jamie Carragher, who appeared more than 500 times for Liverpool and played 38 times for England, was goaded and filmed by a United fan while driving on the motorway following Sunday's match between the two clubs.

Carragher then spat at the fan and his 14-year-old daughter through his car window.

Ex-England footballer Jamie Carragher has been filmed spitting at a family's car. Read the full story > https://t.co/rQCWf00D8t pic.twitter.com/q3Hftr9fFX — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2018

"Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his duties as a football analyst for Sky after he was filmed spitting at a family in their car following Liverpool's defeat against Manchester United on Saturday," said a Sky statement.

The 40-year-old -- who has also been dropped by Danish channel TV3 Sport as a pundit for Tuesday's Champions League game between United and Spanish club Sevilla -- has since appeared on Sky News, describing the incident as "a moment of madness."

