Story highlights Lennart Thy misses next game for his club

Will be donating blood to a eukaemia patient with a DNA match

(CNN) A top striker from the Dutch first division will miss his team's next match after agreeing to donate blood to a leukaemia patient with a DNA match.

Seven years ago, while playing for Werder Bremen in Germany's Bundesliga, German forward Lennart Thy donated his DNA as a way of potentially helping a leukaemia patient in the future.

Now playing for VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie, Dutch football's top tier, the 26-year-old will make a blood donation to a patient who was found to have a DNA match.

"Now that it has been shown that there is a DNA match with a leukemia patient, the footballer has decided to cooperate in donating blood in order to make a stem cell transplant possible," a statement from the club read.

🇬🇧 | Lennart Thy may save a life. Our striker will not train this week and is not available to play against PSV this Saturday. The reason is remarkable! Read all about it on our website: https://t.co/bQ97qOR4zH. pic.twitter.com/mRwanbSNHj — VVV-Venlo (@vvvvenlo) March 12, 2018

