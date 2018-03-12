Breaking News

    Footballer misses his club's next game to help leukaemia patient

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 1619 GMT (0019 HKT) March 12, 2018

    Lennart Thy has agreed to donate blood to a leukaemia patient with a DNA match.
    (CNN)A top striker from the Dutch first division will miss his team's next match after agreeing to donate blood to a leukaemia patient with a DNA match.

    Seven years ago, while playing for Werder Bremen in Germany's Bundesliga, German forward Lennart Thy donated his DNA as a way of potentially helping a leukaemia patient in the future.
      Now playing for VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie, Dutch football's top tier, the 26-year-old will make a blood donation to a patient who was found to have a DNA match.
      "Now that it has been shown that there is a DNA match with a leukemia patient, the footballer has decided to cooperate in donating blood in order to make a stem cell transplant possible," a statement from the club read.
      "This form of treatment is healing for patients with acute leukemia. VVV-Venlo has of course agreed with Thy's request to cooperate in this special process.
      "The chance of a DNA match is extremely small and creates an exceptional situation."
      VVV-Venlo are due to play top of the table PSV Eindhoven on Saturday. The club confirmed Lennart will be absent all week but will rejoin training again next week.