Story highlights Tiger Woods ties for second at the Valspar Championship

Woods finished one shot behind Paul Casey

it was his best result since 2013

(CNN) After Tiger Woods' performance at the Valspar Championship in Florida over the weekend, is the 14-time major winner back to his best?

Woods didn't end his near five-year title drought but the American came close, finishing tied for second -- one shot behind winner Paul Casey. It was his best result since also tying for second at the Barclays in 2013.

It was good timing for the 42-year-old, since the year's first major -- the Masters at Augusta -- begins in just under three weeks.

Woods last won one of golf's four majors in 2008, beset since by four back surgeries and off-course issues.

