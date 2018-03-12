Breaking News

    Tiger Woods roars to second-place finish at Valspar Championship

    Updated 1232 GMT (2032 HKT) March 12, 2018

    Back to his best? Tiger Woods recorded his best result since 2013 as he finished second at the Valspar Championship. Woods finished one shot behind winner Paul Casey.
    Back to his best? Tiger Woods recorded his best result since 2013 as he finished second at the Valspar Championship. Woods finished one shot behind winner Paul Casey.
    Team USA: A month on from his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour, Woods was chosen as one of Jim Furyk's vice-captains for the 2018 Ryder Cup. Whether he'll play isn't yet clear...
    Team USA: A month on from his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour, Woods was chosen as one of Jim Furyk's vice-captains for the 2018 Ryder Cup. Whether he'll play isn't yet clear...
    Short-lived: At February's Genesis Open, staged at the Riviera Country Club, Woods missed the cut. The 42-year-old finished up six-over-par, with compatriot Bubba Watson (-12) eventually lifting the trophy.
    Short-lived: At February's Genesis Open, staged at the Riviera Country Club, Woods missed the cut. The 42-year-old finished up six-over-par, with compatriot Bubba Watson (-12) eventually lifting the trophy.
    The latest return: Tiger Woods might not have troubled the top of the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, finishing seven shots off eventual winner Jason Day, but he did show glimpses of his old self.
    The latest return: Tiger Woods might not have troubled the top of the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, finishing seven shots off eventual winner Jason Day, but he did show glimpses of his old self.
    Silver linings: The American took solace in the fact that he can still "grind it out with the best of them" after he finished up tied for 23rd position -- his best full-field finish at a PGA Tour event in more than two years.
    Silver linings: The American took solace in the fact that he can still "grind it out with the best of them" after he finished up tied for 23rd position -- his best full-field finish at a PGA Tour event in more than two years.
    All smiles: Tiger Woods was relaxed as he chatted to the media ahead of his first start of 2018 at Torrey Pines. It was the former world No.1's first full-field event on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the same venue last January.
    All smiles: Tiger Woods was relaxed as he chatted to the media ahead of his first start of 2018 at Torrey Pines. It was the former world No.1's first full-field event on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the same venue last January.
    Big picture: Woods had back fusion surgery in April 2017, his fourth procedure since 2014, but appears fit and healthy. He says his expectations are lower than of old but he is gearing up for the year's first major, the Masters in April.
    Big picture: Woods had back fusion surgery in April 2017, his fourth procedure since 2014, but appears fit and healthy. He says his expectations are lower than of old but he is gearing up for the year's first major, the Masters in April.
    Dark times: Woods, now 42, admits he has had some "dark times" with his ongoing back problem over the last few years, unable to walk freely or even get out of bed. But Torrey Pines is a course he knows well -- he's won eight times on the San Diego track.
    Dark times: Woods, now 42, admits he has had some "dark times" with his ongoing back problem over the last few years, unable to walk freely or even get out of bed. But Torrey Pines is a course he knows well -- he's won eight times on the San Diego track.
    Pretty in pink: Woods made a promising comeback from 10 months out in December but Rickie Fowler received the trophy for winning the Hero World Challenge, which benefits Woods' charity.
    Pretty in pink: Woods made a promising comeback from 10 months out in December but Rickie Fowler received the trophy for winning the Hero World Challenge, which benefits Woods' charity.
    Pain free: Able to swing freely and aggressively and appearing to experience no discomfort as he bent down, Woods' comeback at the Hero World Challenge showed promising signs.
    Pain free: Able to swing freely and aggressively and appearing to experience no discomfort as he bent down, Woods' comeback at the Hero World Challenge showed promising signs.
    Back in the ring: Woods returned at the same event in 2016 after another 15 months out but broke down again in Dubai just over a month later.
    Back in the ring: Woods returned at the same event in 2016 after another 15 months out but broke down again in Dubai just over a month later.
    Comeback trail: Woods was given the go-ahead by doctors to resume his golf career after a fourth back surgery in April and returned at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December.
    Comeback trail: Woods was given the go-ahead by doctors to resume his golf career after a fourth back surgery in April and returned at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December.
    Story highlights

    • Tiger Woods ties for second at the Valspar Championship
    • Woods finished one shot behind Paul Casey
    • it was his best result since 2013

    (CNN)After Tiger Woods' performance at the Valspar Championship in Florida over the weekend, is the 14-time major winner back to his best?

    Woods didn't end his near five-year title drought but the American came close, finishing tied for second -- one shot behind winner Paul Casey. It was his best result since also tying for second at the Barclays in 2013.
      It was good timing for the 42-year-old, since the year's first major -- the Masters at Augusta -- begins in just under three weeks.
      Woods last won one of golf's four majors in 2008, beset since by four back surgeries and off-course issues.
      Tiger Woods' Perfect Day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?
      Tiger Woods' Perfect Day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

        Tiger Woods' Perfect Day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

      20 years of Tiger, where it all went right -- and wrong
      "I keep getting just a little bit better and a little bit sharper," Woods said. "Today I wasn't quite as sharp as I would've liked to have had it, but I had a good shot at winning the golf tournament.
      "A couple of putts here and there and it could've been a different story."
      Indeed.
      There were flashes of vintage form in the final round Sunday, nailing a 44-foot-putt at the 17th for a birdie.
      Needing another birdie on the 18th to force a playoff with clubhouse leader Casey, his putt fell two feet short and Woods had to settle for par.
      But Woods still finished at an impressive nine-under for the tournament, level with countryman Patrick Reed, following a 12th place finish at the Honda Classic at the end of February. And perhaps providing an indication of how his back his feeling, Woods recorded the fastest club-head speed of the season Saturday at 129.2 miles per hour on the 14th hole.
      His fellow competitors took note of his showing.
      Tiger Woods speaks to CNN after 1997 Masters win
      Woods named Ryder Cup vice captain

      'It's fantastic'

      "It's fantastic, obviously, to see Tiger playing golf and here at Valspar, too, the difference he makes to the tour is huge," said 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott, who tied for 16th at Palm Harbor.
      "I mean, it's awful to say, we kind of got used to not seeing him out here and it was still good.
      "But it's that much better when he does come and play."
      Four-time major winner Ernie Els likes what he sees from Woods too.
      "I'm seeing the normal Tiger, the Tiger I've known for 24 years," said Els. "The Tiger that was not quite the same guy was because of the injuries. It must have been so disappointing to him. Who knows how bad it was?
      "He's swinging hard, he's swinging with confidence," added Els. "Knowing that his back is going to be fine. You can plan things and look to them with excitement instead of going week to week wondering if something is going to break.
      "He has that energy believing his body is back and he has the talent and he's done the work."
      4 days with Tiger Woods
      Mickelson ends drought
      Woods will look to maintain his form when he competes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week. He's had tremendous success at Bay Hill, winning the event eight times.
      If his outing at the Valspar Championship is any indication, he is looking good for No. 9.
      "I have always enjoyed Bay Hill," Woods told the tournament's website. "The golf is right in front of you.
      "You have to think your way around the course and be able to hit a variety of shots. You know what shots are required, and then you have to execute."