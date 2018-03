(CNN) If 2017 was about revolution, the new Formula One season will be about evolution.

Last year brought in F1's biggest changes for more than a decade with fatter tires and bigger, more aggressive-looking car chassis resulting in lap records being broken at 11 of the 20 grands prix.

The upcoming season, which starts in Melbourne on March 25, will be one of refinement as teams and drivers get to grips with comparatively minor cosmetic tweaks by comparison.

Nevertheless, changes to both F1's sporting and technical regulations will likely play a pivotal role in the outcome of both drivers' and constructors' title races in 2018.

Here, with the help of F1 technical analyst Craig Scarborough , CNN's The Circuit takes a look at some of the key changes and how it could affect the pecking order.

Slicker tires

In 2017, regulations from the FIA, motorsport's governing body, made the tires bigger and 25% wider, harking back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Lap times will absolutely tumble and records will be set all the time Craig Scarborough, F1 tech expert

This year, Pirelli has rolled the dice again, expanding the choice of slick tires from five to seven with two brand new compounds, Superhard and Hypersoft.

The Hypersoft, denoted by a pink strip on the tire wall, and improvements to existing tires are expected to make F1 cars even quicker than they were in 2017.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen on track at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"It's going to add lots of speed to the car," Scarborough told CNN.

"Tires is one of the areas where you can very easily put performance on the car ... lap times will absolutely tumble and records will be set all the time.

"I think at some of the slightly more aero-focused tracks -- Silverstone (Britain), Red Bull Ring (Austria), Spa (Belgium) -- we could see some pretty stunning laps times this year."

Pirelli has made all its tire compounds slightly softer this year meaning they should degrade more quickly, and, in theory, complicate race strategies.

"What Pirelli has done this year with the wider range of compounds and this Hypersoft tire is that they've made the entire range of tires much softer and much more short lived.

"What we're hoping is that we get tires that aren't going to last half a race and we can get back to people deciding between harder tires and a one-stop race or softer tires and two-stop strategy.

"It's trying to bring back some of the variability in tire strategy that was lacking a bit in 2017 but had worked so well in 2016."

Engines - four becomes three

In a bid to keep costs from spiraling even further out of control the FIA has ruled that each driver will have just three engines for this season's expanded 21-race calendar

Research suggests that teams spent a combined total of £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion) in 2016.

In 2018, the challenge remains the same, balancing reliability and performance, but with one less power unit the stakes are raised.

Mercedes and Ferrari were neck and neck for much of the 2017 season.

"It's potentially going to have a huge impact on the championship result this year across the spectrum from last to first," Scarborough said.

"Honda have clearly had issues with reliability, Renault also, while Ferrari have been much better as an entire package although they have had problems," Scarborough notes, pointing to the Italian team's troubles at the Malaysian and Japanese Grands Prix weekends.

Some teams have been openly critical of the reduction -- notably McLaren and Red Bull which claim it's a false economy.

"There will be plenty of grid penalties (in 2018) and what you would hate to have is a championship decided on grid penalties," Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner said in December

"We are getting to the point where with 21 races for three engines -- it is nuts, really."

The change will likely favor Mercedes which has reigned supreme in the hybrid turbo era.

"Mercedes were able to come in with almost the perfect engine in 2014 -- the right layout, how the combustion was going to work out, they had the hybrid system control strategies worked out and how to get more power out of the engine during qualifying," Scarborough explains.

"Because they were ahead of the curve they had reliability as well. They've had the perfect engine whereas Ferrari, Renault and Honda didn't get the design right first time so in subsequent years they've been trying to play catch up."

The German team has built a new engine for 2018 which could misfire, but given its recent track record that seems unlikely.

Cockpit safety

One more obvious, and staggeringly unpopular change to the 2018 cars, comes in the shape of the halo.

The now mandatory cockpit safety device has been designed to help protect drivers from large bits of flying debris.

The general view is perhaps best summed up by McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

"I know that from the aesthetic point of view it's a big impact ... but I don't want to have any more fatal injuries," Alonso told CNN last summer

None of us want to see a driver killed live on TV or in testing Craig Scarborough

First mooted in 2015, the halo has been rigorously tested and will be able to withstand extreme impacts.

The halo was devised by a Mercedes team engineer (although it is not an official design of the German team) and was chosen ahead of Red Bull's "Aeroscreen" and Ferrari's "Shield."

The "halo" cockpit safety device is a controversial addition to the 2018 cars.

The FIA readily admits that although the halo is far from perfect it is an important step forward in safety.

"It's quite obvious that the drivers head is the only piece left exposed on the car in the event of lots of different types of accidents," Scarborough said.

"On balance, it's an increase in safety. None of us want to see a driver killed live on TV or in testing.

"At the end of the day, safety has always increased and it's always had a negative impact to some degree. You lose something -- goggles, helmets, rollover protection, fuel tanks being moved, the side cockpit protection. Lots of things have taken the driver away from visibility."

Scarborough says that there are better solutions on the horizon, and suggests the halo could offer TV fans new, improved views of races.

"The halo is a compromise -- an interim step to get us safer in the short term before bigger regulation changes come in 2021," he says.

"Hopefully they'll put some of the onboard cameras on the halo itself so we could look down on the driver rather that just the angles over his shoulder."

Who will triumph in 2018?

Tweaks to the sporting and technical regulations may be slight compared to 2017 but the impact could be major.

It's hard to look past Mercedes continuing its dominance -- the German team has claimed four back-to-back titles since 2014 -- but Scarborough expects Ferrari and Red Bull to push it all the way.

Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Vettel vs. Hamilton – Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sebastian Vettel have been battling on track all season. Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out. Hide Caption 1 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Melbourne: First blood to Vettel – The German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton's new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.



Drivers' title race after round 1

Vettel 25 points

Hamilton 18 points

Bottas 15 points

Hide Caption 2 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Shanghai: Hamilton fights back – Hamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third.



Drivers' title race after round 2

Vettel 43 points

Hamilton 43 points

Bottas 23 points Hide Caption 3 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Sakhir: Vettel shines under the lights – Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win.



Drivers' title race after round 3

Vettel 68 points

Hamilton 61 points

Bottas 38 points

Hide Caption 4 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Sochi: Bottas scores maiden win – After claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth.



Drivers' title race after round 4

Vettel 86 points

Hamilton 73 points

Bottas 63 points Hide Caption 5 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Barcelona: Hamilton reigns in Spain – After missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull's Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.



Drivers' title race after round 5

Vettel 104 points

Hamilton 98 points

Bottas 63 points Hide Caption 6 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Monte Carlo: Vettel takes third win of season – Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday's qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.



Drivers' title race after round 6

Vettel 129 points

Hamilton 104 points

Bottas 75 points Hide Caption 7 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Montreal: Hamilton cuts Vettel's lead – After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna's mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third.



Drivers' title race after round 7

Vettel 141 points

Hamilton 129 points

Bottas 93 points Hide Caption 8 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Baku: Stroll makes history as title rivals clash – A chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie's unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams' teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.



Drivers' title race after round 8

Vettel 153 points

Hamilton 139 points

Bottas 111 points Hide Caption 9 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Spielberg: Bottas scores second win – Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth.



Drivers' title race after round 9

Vettel 171 points

Hamilton 151 points

Bottas 136 points Hide Caption 10 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Silverstone: Hamilton dominates home race – Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.





Drivers' title race after round 10

Vettel 177 points

Hamilton 176 points

Bottas 154 points Hide Caption 11 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Budapest: Vettel bounces back – Another race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.



Drivers' title race after round 11

Vettel 202 points

Hamilton 188 points

Bottas 169 points Hide Caption 12 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Spa: Hamilton makes F1 history – Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.



Drivers' title race after round 12

Vettel 220 points

Hamilton 213 points

Bottas 179 points Hide Caption 13 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Monza: Hamilton wins in Ferrari's back yard – After trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers' championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away.



Drivers' title race after round 13

Hamilton 238 points

Vettel 235 points

Bottas 197 points Hide Caption 14 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Marina Bay Street Circuit: Ferrari crashes out – Disaster strikes for Ferrari in Singapore as both Vettel and Raikkonen crash out on the opening lap -- Raikkonen hit his teammate after colliding with Max Verstappen at the start. Lewis Hamilton, who started from fifth, avoids trouble and quickly assumes the lead which he holds to the checkered flag. The win, his third at the Singapore GP extends the Briton's lead over Vettel to 28 points.



Drivers' title race after round 14

Hamilton 263 points

Vettel 235 points

Bottas 212 points Hide Caption 15 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Sepang International Circuit: Verstappen makes more history –



Lewis Hamilton was a distant second to Verstappen with Daniel Ricciardo finishing third. Sebastian Vettel crossed the line in fourth after starting in last place, which all means that Hamilton extends his championship lead over Vettel to 34 points.





Drivers' title race after round 15

Hamilton 281 points

Vettel 247 points

Bottas 222 points Max Verstappen celebrates after a superb victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver had endured a miserable run of luck in 2017 with seven retirements in the 14 previous grands prix. But any disappointment was banished in Malaysia as he sped to a second career F1 win. The Dutchman, who turned 20 on September 30, was already the youngest-ever F1 race winner . With victory in Malaysia he is now the second youngest winner too.Lewis Hamilton was a distant second to Verstappen with Daniel Ricciardo finishing third. Sebastian Vettel crossed the line in fourth after starting in last place, which all means that Hamilton extends his championship lead over Vettel to 34 points.Hamilton 281 pointsVettel 247 pointsBottas 222 points Hide Caption 16 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Suzuka: Hamilton closes in on fourth title – Lewis Hamilton took a giant step towards a fourth world title at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Briton led from start to finish to scoop his eighth win of the season while Sebastian Vettel suffered a DNF, limping out with engine issues at the start of the race. The Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed another good weekend, finishing second and third respectively.



Hamilton's victory means he now has a 59-point lead with four races remaining and will clinch the 2017 drivers' championship if he outscores Vettel by 16 points at the US Grand Prix in Austin on October 22.



Drivers' title race after round 16

Hamilton 306 points

Vettel 247 points

Bottas 234 points

Hide Caption 17 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Circuit of the Americas: Hamilton sprints to victory – Lewis Hamilton wins his fifth race in six grands prix to extend his lead to 66 points over Sebastian Vettel. The German finished second and still has a mathematical chance of winning the 2017 world championship, but Hamilton could wrap up the title at the Mexico Grand Prix on October 29.



Drivers' title race after round 17

Hamilton 331 points

Vettel 265 points

Bottas 244 points Hide Caption 18 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez: Hamilton makes history – Lewis Hamilton wins the 2017 world championship to claim his fourth F1 title. The Mercedes driver finished ninth to secure the two points he needed to guarantee Vettel could not catch him in the last two races. After the two collided at the start of the race, Vettel fought back to eventually finish second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Hamilton was ninth. Verstappen's third F1 win was overshadowed by the towering achievements of Hamilton who became the most successful British driver of all time and only the fifth man in F1 history to win four world championships.



Drivers' title race after round 18

Hamilton 333 points

Vettel 277 points

Bottas 262 points Hide Caption 19 of 20 Photos: The story of the 2017 season ... Interlagos: Vettel back to winning ways – Sebastian Vettel hadn't won a race since the Hungarian Grand Prix in July. In the intervening period between then and the Mexico Grand Prix, he squandered a 14-point lead and lost sight of Lewis Hamilton as the Briton sped away to a fourth world title. In Brazil, Vettel triumphed once again to record his fifth win of the season and the 47th of his career. Hamilton started the race in last place after crashing out of qualifying early on, but stormed through the field to finish fourth behind Kimi Raikkonen and second-placed Valtteri Bottas.



Drivers' title race after round 19

Hamilton 345 points

Vettel 302 points

Bottas 280 points Hide Caption 20 of 20

"I think Ferrari still have a step up in performance to find with the entire package for this year. Engine-wise they will be very, very close," he said.

I think the safe money is with Mercedes to win from Red Bull from Ferrari Craig Scarborough

"I think the safe money is with Mercedes to win from Red Bull from Ferrari with Force India in fourth.

"Beyond that, the midfield is so unpredictable this year. Williams are looking really weak all of a sudden. Sauber could do a good job -- they've got the right engine (the Swiss-based team will be powered by Ferrari 2018-spec engines ) and they've got (reigning F2 champion) Charles Leclerc in the car.

"Renault were really putting down some speed late last year and McLaren could make a step. It could be McLaren or Renault trying to jump ahead of Force India. It's a bit crazy."