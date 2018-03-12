Story highlights Djokovic loses to Taro Daniel 7-6 4-6 6-1

His earliest Indian Wells loss since his tournament debut in 2006

Serb's first match since having elbow surgery several weeks ago

Last grand slam title came at 2016 French Open

(CNN) It appears as if Novak Djokovic faces a long and hard road back to his glory days on the tennis tour.

The Serb was once the most dominant player around -- winning four straight grand slam titles from 2015 to 2016 -- but little of that scintillating form was on display when the 12-time grand slam winner was upset by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniels 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-1 in the second round in Indian Wells on Sunday.

No wonder the injury hit Djokovic uttered to reporters afterward: "For me it felt like (the) first match I ever played on the tour. Very weird."

Djokovic -- who benefited from a bye in the first round -- relinquished a 5-2 lead in the first set and wound up committing 61 unforced errors.

Having enjoyed so much success in the California desert by winning five titles, Sunday marked his earliest Indian Wells exit since his debut in 2006. And he hadn't lost to any qualifier since 2008 in Miami.

"For me it felt like (the) first match I ever played on the tour. Very weird. I mean, I just completely lost rhythm." --Novak Djokovic #BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/bBTgkUHhIv — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2018

