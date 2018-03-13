Story highlights Jimmy Spithill joins Italians Luna Rossa

(CNN) He's a two-time America's Cup-winning skipper but after Team USA's defeat in last year's event Australian Jimmy Spithill has jumped ship to join Italy's Luna Rossa.

Spithill, whose US outfit suffered a heavy defeat by Emirates Team New Zealand in Bermuda, previously raced for the Italians during the America's Cup cycle in 2007.

He earned the nickname "James Pitbull" for his aggressive tactics in taking Luna Rossa to the final of the challenger series before losing 5-0 to the Kiwis in Valencia, Spain.

"With his huge sports and technical experience on high-performance sailing boats, Jimmy brings additional strength to team Luna Rossa," said the syndicate on its website.

Spithill made his debut in the America's Cup in 2000 and became the then youngest skipper to win the prestigious Auld Mug when he led America's BMW Oracle Racing to victory aged 31 in 2010.

