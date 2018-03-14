Story highlights Sevilla won round-of-16 tie 2-1 on aggregate after 0-0 first leg

(CNN) After the high of beating arch-rival Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend, Manchester United crashed back down to earth Tuesday after it was dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla.

Sitting second in the Premier League, United was expected to ease past the Spanish team and into the quarterfinals of Europe's elite club competition.

But two quickfire goals from Wissam Ben Yedder in the second half secured Sevilla a famous 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Even though United are England's most successful team -- in major trophies won -- and own a trio of Champions League titles, manager Jose Mourinho baffled reporters by attempting to play down the defeat while talking up his own past achievements.

"I sat in this chair twice in the Champions League after knocking out Manchester United [in the last 16] at home, at Old Trafford. In this chair with Porto (in 2004) and Real Madrid (in 2013), they are out both times. It is not something new for the club. I don't think the performance was bad," the Portuguese told a post-match press conference.

Romelu Lukaku scored but Manchester United still exited in the Champions League to Sevilla Tuesday.

