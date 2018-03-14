Story highlights Could General Stud Book be threatened by Brexit?

Book records throroughbred breeding in UK and Ireland

James Weatherby published the first stud book in 1791

(CNN) It has been published since 1791 and survived two world wars, the Irish potato famine and the conflict in Northern Ireland.

But Brexit is threatening to handicap the "mother" of all horse stud books.

Until now, the UK and Ireland have operated as one entity in terms of racing and breeding thoroughbred racehorses with all pedigree information recorded in the General Stud Book.

Could Britain's exit from the European Union end 227 years of joint history? As with most things Brexit, no one is quite sure.

"The Stud Book is the book where the breeding of horses has been recorded for centuries," Brian Kavanagh, chief executive officer of governing body Horse Racing Ireland, told CNN by phone.

Read More