(CNN) Even Antonio Conte had to smile Wednesday after witnessing the Champions League brilliance of Lionel Messi.

The Chelsea manager -- usually stern and no-nonsense -- hugged the Barcelona genius with a smile indeed on his face after Messi single-handedly sent the Premier League side out of the competition.

If the Italian didn't divulge what he said to Messi, he couldn't contain himself in lavishing praise on the Argentine in his post-match media conference after the Barcelona star scored twice and set up another in their 3-0 win at the Camp Nou that saw the La Liga outfit make the quarterfinals 4-1 on aggregate.

In doing so Messi became only the second player to score 100 goals in the Champions League or European Cup, joining his Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo who is on 117.

