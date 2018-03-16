Story highlights Arsenal drawn against CSKA Moscow

UK-Russia relations will come into focus

(CNN) As Britain braces itself for expected retaliation from Moscow after expelling 23 Russian diplomats, the two countries' relationship will come under sharper focus in two football matches next month.

On Friday, English Premier League club Arsenal were drawn against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarterfinals.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsions on Wednesday following the poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

The UK's Foreign Office recently updated its travel advice to Britons visiting Russia, warning of the "possibility of anti-British sentiment or harassment at this time" due to "heightened political tensions."

"You're advised to remain vigilant, avoid any protests or demonstrations and avoid commenting publically on political developments," say the Foreign Office's website.

