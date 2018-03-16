Breaking News

    Champions League: English clubs Manchester City and Liverpool paired in quarterfinals

    Updated 1200 GMT (2000 HKT) March 16, 2018

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid's lion
    Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid's lion

      JUST WATCHED

      Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid's lion

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (19 Videos)

    Story highlights

    • All English clash between Manchester City and Liverpool
    • Real Madrid to face Juventus
    • Real seeking third title in a row
    • Barcelona plays Roma, Sevilla gets Bayern

    (CNN)The Champions League quarterfinal draw on Friday delivered an English derby between Manchester City and Liverpool.

    Manchester City is the runaway Premier League leader but Liverpool is the only side to have beaten Pep Guardiola's men in the English top flight this season.
      Liverpool beat City 4-3 at Anfield in January in a thrilling game, though earlier in the season Guardiola's team thumped the Merseysiders 5-0 after the Reds played a chunk of the match with 10 men following Sadio Mane's dismissal.
      Holders Real Madrid will face Juventus in a repeat of last year's final won by the Spanish side.
      Lionel Messi's Barcelona received a favorable looking draw, pitted against Roma, with Bayern Munich landing the third La Liga team in the mix, Sevilla.
      Read More
      Real is bidding to become the first team to win three in a row in Europe's top club competition in more than 40 years.
      If the 2017 finale in Cardiff is any indication, Los Blancos could be pleased to get Juventus having won 4-1 in Wales thanks to a brace from the Champions League's all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.
      Visit our football page for more football stories
      The first legs take place April 3 and 4, with the second legs coming a week later.
      More to follow.