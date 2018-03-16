Tiger Woods has got his 'feels' back at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Story highlights Tiger Woods finishes four-under par after first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Woods' round included a stunning 71-foot putt

Henrik Stenson holds the lead after the first round

(CNN) Tiger Woods smiled, rocked back on his heels a little and laughed before pointing a celebratory finger toward the Bay Hill crowd.

The 14-time major winner had just holed an astonishing 71-foot putt, the high point of Thursday's four-under par round that left Woods well in contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament.

"I feel like I'm not really thinking as much around the golf course," Woods told the PGA Tour, reflecting on an upturn in form that has prompted many to ask if he is finally back to his imperious best.

"I can just see and feel it and go and that's just because I've got my 'feels' back again."

