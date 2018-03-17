Story highlights Jean-Éric Vergne wins controversial ePrix

Lucas di Grassi demoted from pole position

(CNN) Formula E championship leader Jean-Éric Vergne extended his lead at the top of the driver standings with a sublime performance in Uruguay.

It was Lucas di Grassi, with only three points to his name so far this season, who pushed the Frenchman all the way to the line in an enthralling battle enjoyed by a capacity crowd.

The race got off to a messy start, as power issues for Nick Heidfeld left the Mahindra diver's car stricken at the side of the track.

The safety car was immediately deployed, though it seemed several drivers didn't get the memo as many continued to overtake as the cars began to bunch up on the track.

Let the @GHMUMM flow on the beach here in Punta del Este! #DareWinCelebrate pic.twitter.com/n5lrDHV0aq — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) March 17, 2018

Though it was in keeping with the controversial theme which ran through qualifying in the Uruguayan coastal city.

