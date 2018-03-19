Rory McIlroy wins for the first time since 2016, Tiger Woods ties for fifth

Story highlights Rory McIlroy wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational

It's McIlroy's first tournament win since September 2016

Tiger Woods finishes in a tie for fifth place

(CNN) With the Masters just around the corner, golf's biggest hitters are flexing their muscles.

One week after Tiger Woods excited sport fans with his best showing since 2013, Rory McIlroy served notice of his return to form by surging to his first tournament win since September 2016 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

A stunning eight-under-par 64 ensured McIlroy finished three strokes clear of Bryson DeChambeau, with Woods ending the weekend 10 under in a tie for fifth.

It was some reversal in fortunes for McIlroy, who missed the cut at last week's Valspar Championship.

"You're never far away from producing golf like what I did today," the four-time major winner told the PGA Tour's official website.