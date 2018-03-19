John McEnroe is paid 10 times what Martina Navratilova gets for doing Wimbledon broadcasts

(CNN) Martina Navratilova is ticked.

The nine-time Wimbledon singles champion and tennis commentator says the BBC pays her 10 times less than fellow commentator John McEnroe for doing Wimbledon broadcasts. And she's angry because she fears what's happening to her happens to women everywhere.

"It was a shock because John McEnroe makes at least £150,000 (about $210,000). I get about £15,000 (about $21,000)," Navratilova said on one of the BBC's own shows, Panorama

Navratilova says while her Wimbledon gig is a part-time job for her, it isn't fair that she gets paid so much less than her male counterpart. And if it's happening to her, she said, other women must be dealing with the pay disparity, too.

"If this happens to me then, -- you know for me it's a part-time job, it's two weeks of my life -- but for the women that work there full-time, maybe the discrepancy's not that large, but it adds up over a lifetime," she said. "It adds up to an amazing amount of money."

