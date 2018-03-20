The $1.4 million car inspired by Ayrton Senna

Breaking News

    McLaren has unveiled the second of two cars that will bear Ayrton Senna&#39;s name. The McLaren Senna was the most extreme road car it had ever produced, with the McLaren GTR (pictured) being unveiled soon after. The GTR is track only and its the fastest non-F1 car ever developed by McLaren.
    McLaren has unveiled the second of two cars that will bear Ayrton Senna's name. The McLaren Senna was the most extreme road car it had ever produced, with the McLaren GTR (pictured) being unveiled soon after. The GTR is track only and its the fastest non-F1 car ever developed by McLaren.
    The car bears the name of McLaren&#39;s legendary three-time Formula One world champion. Senna died in 1994 following a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
    Senna is widely recognized as one of the sport&#39;s greatest ever drivers, having claimed 41 grand prix wins and 80 podium finishes during a 10-year F1 career.
    Senna -- born in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 21 1960 -- made his F1 debut with Toleman in 1984, having previously impressed in karting and open-wheel racing. The Brazilian finished ninth in his maiden season.
    He moved to Lotus in 1985 and soon drove to his first grand prix victory in Portugal. Senna continued his rise with the Lotus team an in 1987, his final tear with the team, he finished third in the drivers&#39; championship.
    He signed for McLaren in 1988, where he would go on to enjoy the most prosperous period of his career. All three of his world championship triumphs -- in 1988, 1990 and 1991 -- came during his six years with the team.
    Senna was teamed with his archrival Alain Prost at McLaren, shown here with team principal Ron Dennis. The pair shared a fierce rivalry and were involved in a number of controversial collisions as they both vied for the world title.
    Senna joined the Williams team in 1994. He would go on to lose his life in the third race of the season at the San Marino Grand Prix, in the town of Imola. His car crashed into a concrete wall at the flat-out Tamburello corner having left the track at around 310 kph.
    The death of Senna came the day after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2014/04/30/sport/motorsport/roland-ratzenberger-death-anniversary/index.html&quot;&gt;Austrian Roland Ratzenberger died during qualifying&lt;/a&gt;. Drivers observed a minute&#39;s silence to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of the pair moments before the start of the 1995 San Marino Grand Prix.
    Many still make the visit to his grave in Sao Paulo&#39;s Morumbi Cemetery to pay tribute to a sporting icon.
    Story highlights

    • McLaren release track-only car inspired by Ayrton Senna
    • McLaren Senna GTR will cost $1.4 million
    • Developed with contribution from Senna's nephew

    (CNN)In the month since the unveiling of the new McLaren Senna -- the most extreme road-legal track car ever built by the manufacturer -- all 500 units have been sold.

    Now McLaren has unveiled a fresh, track-only version -- the Senna GTR.
      Its McLaren's fastest ever non-F1 car and it will cost $1.4 million.
      The price tag may be hefty but it buys exclusivity. A maximum of just 75 cars will go into production.
      For McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt the car's attraction lies in its affinity with the racing circuit.
      "The very limited number of customers who secure this car will be buying the closest experience you can get to a race car without actually lining up on a circuit grid," Flewitt said in a press release.
      It's an appropriate aim for a car bearing the name of one of motorsport's greatest drivers.
      Senna's legacy with McLaren

      Over the past three decade, the Brazilian driver has ascended to a near-mythic status, lodging himself firmly in the global consciousness with his three Formula One world championships in 1988, 1990 and 1991 before his tragic death in an accident at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994.
      Senna's career and legacy are central to the identity of the McLaren team and the naming dedication on these two cars is tribute to the man's importance to F1 history.
      McLaren Vehicle Line Director Andy Palmer told CNN Sport: "Senna was renowned for his exceptional powers of concentration and single-minded focus on being the best on the track.
      "Ayrton was completely hardwired into the dynamic experience and renowned for meticulously analyzing his laps and being able to feel even the smallest change made to his racing car.
      "He would also look at every single detail to make the car go faster -- this spirit still lives on at McLaren and is embodied by the car bearing his name."
      Attached to that aim is the company's dedication to working together with the Senna Foundation, founded in 1994 by Ayrton's sister Viviane.
      The foundation has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the education of Brazilian children.
      Bruno Senna -- son of Vivianne and nephew of Ayrton -- is a McLaren brand ambassador, racing for the team in the FIA World Endurance Championships, and also contributed to the development of the Senna GTR.
      McLaren also auctioned off one of the cars at their Winter Ball in December, raising $2.79 million for the Senna Foundation.
      Innovative design

      Although the car displayed at the Geneva Motor Show is "not the finished article" according to McLaren Design Engineering Director Dan Parry-Williams, potential buyers will be asked to register interest before the cars are hand-assembled in Woking, England in 2019.
      Parry-Williams explained: "The McLaren Senna was designed from the outset with the full spectrum of road and track requirements in mind, so developing a GTR version is within the scope of the original project."
      The McLaren Senna GTR will have a larger front splitter than the standard model
      The McLaren Senna GTR will have a larger front splitter than the standard model
      The new design is entirely focused on maximizing the aerodynamics of the car, with a larger front splitter than its road-car equivalent and the outer skin of the doors squeezed tight into the center of the car to direct airflow and increase speed.
      In terms of speed, the GTR will fall in line with McLaren's attempt to bring the track-based experience to its customers, posting its fasted circuit lap times outside of F1, thanks to an increased horsepower of 825PS.
      Despite the inflated price tag, it looks likely that once again McLaren's exclusive range will sell out in record time.