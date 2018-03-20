Story highlights Serena Williams has protected ranking but not seeded

Miami tournament director James Blake says rules need to be reexamined

Serena faces Indian Wells winner Naomi Osaka in first round

Serena and Venus Williams met in third round in Indian Wells, second earliest meeting

(CNN) Is tennis doing enough to help mothers returning to the sport after giving birth?

Serena Williams' return to tennis after becoming a mom has prompted a seedings debate, with new Miami Open tournament director James Blake saying the record 23-time grand slam winner had been "punished" for wanting to start a family.

This after Williams -- who is an eight-time winner at the event close to her home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida -- receiving a tough draw at the Miami Open.

As she is currently ranked 491st and thus unseeded, the American doesn't have a bye in Miami and can face almost anyone in the first round, apart from seeds that did receive byes.

She ended up drawing Indian Wells champion Naomi Osaka and if Williams wins that tough one Wednesday, the 36-year-old would confront fourth seed Elina Svitolina -- who knocked the American out of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Read More